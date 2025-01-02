Sign up
Previous
Photo 825
Literature Project #121 Agather Christie 'The Murdertime Murders'
121 days into my year long daily Literature project. Kathy challenged me to make a photo about my favorite fiction genre, git to be detective fiction.
“This man was poisoned! Oh, wait, is that blood? That is blood. This man was poisoned in the chest with a knife!”
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
3
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2703
photos
58
followers
85
following
226% complete
View this month »
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
31st December 2024 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
rose
,
knife
,
flora
,
literature project
,
get-pushed-648
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@randystreat
Thanks for the challenge like you my favourite fiction genre is Detective fiction, hope you like this one.
January 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Intrigue and mystery.
January 1st, 2025
Jo
ace
Very effective
January 1st, 2025
