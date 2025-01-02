Previous
Literature Project #121 Agather Christie 'The Murdertime Murders' by allsop
Photo 825

Literature Project #121 Agather Christie 'The Murdertime Murders'

121 days into my year long daily Literature project. Kathy challenged me to make a photo about my favorite fiction genre, git to be detective fiction.

“This man was poisoned! Oh, wait, is that blood? That is blood. This man was poisoned in the chest with a knife!”
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@randystreat Thanks for the challenge like you my favourite fiction genre is Detective fiction, hope you like this one.
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Intrigue and mystery.
January 1st, 2025  
Jo ace
Very effective
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact