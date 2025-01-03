Literature Project #122 Leonardo da Vinci 'Painting'

122 days into my year long daily Literature project. In his Treatise on Painting, Leonardo da Vinci said:



"The eye whereby the beauty of the world is reflected by beholders is of such excellence that whoso consents to its loss deprives himself of the representation of all the works of nature. Because we can see these things owing to our eyes the soul is content to stay imprisoned in the human body; for through the eyes all the various things of nature are represented to the soul."