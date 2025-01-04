Previous
Literature Project #123 Henri Cartier-Bresson by allsop
Photo 827

Literature Project #123 Henri Cartier-Bresson

123 days into my year long daily Literature project.

“Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst.”
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
This is so merry
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact