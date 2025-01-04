Sign up
Previous
Photo 827
Literature Project #123 Henri Cartier-Bresson
123 days into my year long daily Literature project.
“Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst.”
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2705
photos
59
followers
85
following
226% complete
View this month »
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Kami
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st January 2025 7:18am
Exif
View Info
Tags
self-portrait
,
selfie
,
henri cartier-bresson
,
literature project
moni kozi
This is so merry
January 4th, 2025
