Literature Project #125 Justin Lovell Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’

125 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Feast of Epiphany is marked on January 6th. And is traditionally thought of as the end of the Christmas celebration (some folk however, me included, me included, mark the end of the season on Candlemass). There have been many representations of the visit of the Magi, today’s is by Fra Angelico or (perhaps more likely) his assistant Benozzo Gozzoli. In pre-Reformation days it was often celebrated in church by a ceremony akin to a nativity play, my quotation is from the accounts of Great Yarmouth and is from Justin Lovell’s Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’.



“1465 Making a new star….Paid for leading the star, 3d, on twelfth day. 1506 For hanging and scouring the star … A new balk line to the star, and rising the star … 8d. 1512 For a line called a nine-thread, and six-thread line, to lead the star”.