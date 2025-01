Literature Project #126 Henry David Thoreau

126 days into my year long daily Literature project. Beauty in decay is something that I notice quite often not least in cut flowers when they have been in the vase for a few days, inevitably they will begin to droop, petals will fall but for me the flower's loveliness endures for a while. Nothing, however, lasts for ever. Henry David Thoreau knew this as my quotation today shows.



"Decay and disease are often beautiful, like the pearly tear of the shellfish and the hectic glow of consumption."