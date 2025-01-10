Previous
Literature Project #128 The Venerable Bede 'History' by allsop
Literature Project #128 The Venerable Bede 'History'

128 days into my year long daily Literature project. Caedmon's Hymn from Bede's 'The Ecclesiastical History of the English People' written in the 7th. century A.D. is beautiful poetry. This translation is by Elaine Treharne.

"Now we ought to praise the Guardian of the heavenly kingdom,
The might of the Creator and his conception,
The work of the glorious Father, as he of each of the wonders,
Eternal Lord, established the beginning.
He first created for the sons of men
Heaven as a roof, holy Creator;
Then the middle-earth, the Guardian of mankind,
The eternal Lord, afterwards made
The earth for men, the Lord almighty."
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
