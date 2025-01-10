Literature Project #128 The Venerable Bede 'History'

128 days into my year long daily Literature project. Caedmon's Hymn from Bede's 'The Ecclesiastical History of the English People' written in the 7th. century A.D. is beautiful poetry. This translation is by Elaine Treharne.



"Now we ought to praise the Guardian of the heavenly kingdom,

The might of the Creator and his conception,

The work of the glorious Father, as he of each of the wonders,

Eternal Lord, established the beginning.

He first created for the sons of men

Heaven as a roof, holy Creator;

Then the middle-earth, the Guardian of mankind,

The eternal Lord, afterwards made

The earth for men, the Lord almighty."