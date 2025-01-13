Literature Project #126 Justin Lovell Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’

126 days into my year long daily Literature project.



Today (the first Monday after Epiphany) is Plough Monday, a day which marks the start of the ploughing season. My quotation is from Justin Lovell’s Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’.



“In some rural areas, mainly in and Near East Anglia, it is celebrated with the drawing of a plough around the parish while money is gathered. Before the Reformation the proceeds often go to support a plough light hanging in the church. After the suppression os such lights in 1538 the custom persists in some places, but with the money going towards general church funds or the cost of carousing instead”.