Literature Project #126 Justin Lovell Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’ by allsop
Photo 836

Literature Project #126 Justin Lovell Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’

126 days into my year long daily Literature project.

Today (the first Monday after Epiphany) is Plough Monday, a day which marks the start of the ploughing season. My quotation is from Justin Lovell’s Old Parish Life, a Guide for the Curious’.

“In some rural areas, mainly in and Near East Anglia, it is celebrated with the drawing of a plough around the parish while money is gathered. Before the Reformation the proceeds often go to support a plough light hanging in the church. After the suppression os such lights in 1538 the custom persists in some places, but with the money going towards general church funds or the cost of carousing instead”.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca ace
Reminds me of Rogation Sunday when my mum in law's local church goes around all the boundaries of the local farming land to pray and have some kind of ceremony. What an interesting bit of history.
January 13th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca There is a lot more fascinating information about Plough Monday in Justin Lovell's book I could have quoted, it is a mine of old church customs and life and a book I would certainly recommend for anyone who is "curious".
January 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Terrific conjunction of quote and image
January 13th, 2025  
