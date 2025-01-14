Literature Project #127 Carol Ann Duffy and Jonathan Saks

Literature Project #126 Carol Ann Duffy ‘Prayer’



127 days into my year long daily Literature project and I have two quotations for you today.

First Carol Ann Duffy who in this passage she links prayer with music and she is right, music is prayer and prayer is music. The photo is of my bedside cabinet which Beryl decoupaged many years ago; it is not obvious but the bag to the right contains Beryl's communion set and other things she used as a priest hence the connection to prayer.



“Prayer



Some days, although we cannot pray, a prayer

utters itself. So, a woman will lift her head from the sieve of her hands and stare at the minims sung by a tree, a sudden gift.



Some nights, although we are faithless, the truth enters our hearts, that small familiar pain; then a man will stand stock-still, hearing his youth in the distant Latin chanting of a train.



Pray for us now. Grade I piano scales console the lodger looking out across a Midlands town. Then dusk, and someone calls a child’s name as though they named their loss. Darkness outside. Inside, the radio’s prayer –



Rockall. Malin. Dogger. Finisterre.”





Jonathan Sacks was Chief Rabbi from 1991 to 2013 and as such he wrote many books on Judaism, this quotation is from his book ‘The Chief Rabbi’s Children’s Siddur’



“Like music, prayer is a natural expression of human longing, evidence of the image of God within us all. But like music, prayer is also something we learn and inherit. One generation passes on its most powerful melodies to the next. So too Judaism has always passed on its most moving prayers to its children. We pray as our ancestors prayed, and because of this their spirit lives on in us.”

