Literature Project #129 John Donne 'Death be not proud'

129 days into my year long daily Literature project. Fifty-four years ago yesterday my mother died, it is a long story but it was only in the last 12 months or so of her life that I really got close to her, we were too much like each other and we clashed, but those last months there was a lot of healing, forgiveness and love. The poem is one of John Donne's Holy Sonnets, 'Death, be not proud'



Death, be not proud, though some have called thee

Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so;

For those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow

Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me.

From rest and sleep, which but thy pictures be,

Much pleasure; then from thee much more must flow,

And soonest our best men with thee do go,

Rest of their bones, and soul's delivery.

Thou art slave to fate, chance, kings, and desperate men,

And dost with poison, war, and sickness dwell,

And poppy or charms can make us sleep as well

And better than thy stroke; why swell'st thou then?

One short sleep past, we wake eternally

And death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.