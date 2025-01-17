Literature Project #130 Ian McMillan ‘A Shakespearean Sonnet About Doors’

My photograph was taken in July 2021 and I had a very interesting conversation with this lady who loved making a fuss of my Greyhound 'Alfie'
A Shakespearean Sonnet About Doors by Ian McMillan
It’s not much to ask. Just a door to lock. A door that won’t break when someone kicks it. Door with a keyhole. Respond to that knock Or not. My choice. It’s broke so let’s fix it: The world, I mean. Not the door. That’s ok. It’s my door, to my room. Look: here’s the key. The world, though. That’s different. Somewhere to stay Is what we all need. Somewhere to be me And not just someone you blithely ignore When you see me sleeping on the street. Let’s begin with this. A door. Just a door To start with. A door. Food. Then light and heat. The world must respond to this simple truth: Let’s all have a door. Let’s all have a roof