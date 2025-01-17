Literature Project #130 Ian McMillan ‘A Shakespearean Sonnet About Doors’

Previous
Photo 840

130 days into my year long daily Literature project and I have two quotations for you today.

In 2021 the renowned English poet Ian McMillan wrote an exclusive poem for The Big Issue to coincide with National Poetry Day. This is the link to the Big Issue page about the poem https://www.bigissue.com/culture/books/read-this-exclusive-poem-about-homelessness-by-ian-mcmillan/

My photograph was taken in July 2021 and I had a very interesting conversation with this lady who loved making a fuss of my Greyhound 'Alfie'

A Shakespearean Sonnet About Doors by Ian McMillan

It’s not much to ask. Just a door to lock. A door that won’t break when someone kicks it. Door with a keyhole. Respond to that knock Or not. My choice. It’s broke so let’s fix it: The world, I mean. Not the door. That’s ok. It’s my door, to my room. Look: here’s the key. The world, though. That’s different. Somewhere to stay Is what we all need. Somewhere to be me And not just someone you blithely ignore When you see me sleeping on the street. Let’s begin with this. A door. Just a door To start with. A door. Food. Then light and heat. The world must respond to this simple truth: Let’s all have a door. Let’s all have a roof
Casablanca ace
Punchy and moving. The image suits it, her facial expression carries the weight of the world.
January 17th, 2025  
