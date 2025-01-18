Literature Project #131 Robert Louis Stevenson 'Treasure Island'

131 days into my year long daily Literature project. Treasure Island was a book that as a child I read with a child's imagination that was both romantic and frightening. I was fascinated by the idea of someone tattooing their bodies, it was not so common in the 1940's/1950's as it is nowadays and it is now called "Body Art". The lady in my photograph has a great display.



When I got back with the basin, the doctor had already ripped up the captain's sleeve and exposed his great sinewy arm. It was tattooed in several places. "Here's luck," "A fair wind," and "Billy Bones his fancy," were very neatly and clearly executed on the forearm; and up near the shoulder there was a sketch of a gallows and a man hanging from it—done, as I thought, with great spirit. "Prophetic," said the doctor, touching this picture with his finger. "And now, Master Billy Bones, if that be your name, we'll have a look at the colour of your blood. Jim," he said, "are you afraid of blood?" "No, sir," said I.

