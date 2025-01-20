Literature Project #133 Arthur Conan Doyle 'A Study In Scarlet'

133 days into my year long daily Literature project. When Beryl was a serving Parish Priest she had a couple of taxis this is one of them. She found them invaluable for ferrying folk, especially the elderly, about. A parishioner embroidered this for her and it is very accurate down to the number plate. Not a horse drawn one as in my quotation, but a very reliable workhorse.



"I'll tell you one thing which may help you in the case," he continued, turning to the two detectives. "There has been murder done, and the murderer was a man. He was more than six feet high, was in the prime of life, had small feet for his height, wore coarse, square-toed boots and smoked a Trichinopoly cigar. He came here with his victim in a four-wheeled cab, which was drawn by a horse with three old shoes and one new one on his off fore leg. In all probability the murderer had a florid face, and the finger-nails of his right hand were remarkably long. These are only a few indications, but they may assist you."

Lestrade and Gregson glanced at each other with an incredulous smile."