Previous
Literature Project #133 Arthur Conan Doyle 'A Study In Scarlet' by allsop
Photo 843

Literature Project #133 Arthur Conan Doyle 'A Study In Scarlet'

133 days into my year long daily Literature project. When Beryl was a serving Parish Priest she had a couple of taxis this is one of them. She found them invaluable for ferrying folk, especially the elderly, about. A parishioner embroidered this for her and it is very accurate down to the number plate. Not a horse drawn one as in my quotation, but a very reliable workhorse.

Arthur Conan Doyle 'A Study In Scarlet'

"I'll tell you one thing which may help you in the case," he continued, turning to the two detectives. "There has been murder done, and the murderer was a man. He was more than six feet high, was in the prime of life, had small feet for his height, wore coarse, square-toed boots and smoked a Trichinopoly cigar. He came here with his victim in a four-wheeled cab, which was drawn by a horse with three old shoes and one new one on his off fore leg. In all probability the murderer had a florid face, and the finger-nails of his right hand were remarkably long. These are only a few indications, but they may assist you."
Lestrade and Gregson glanced at each other with an incredulous smile."
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What an excellent piece of needlework and loving the idea that she had her own taxis! Study in Scarlet......what a lovely jump via the colour and four wheeled cab. The descriptions in Conan Doyle like this always give me a smile. Remind me of Raymond Chandler and his over plentiful descriptions of the environment around Philip Marlowe.
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact