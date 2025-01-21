Literature Project #134 Pastor Martin Niemoller ‘First they Came'

134 days into my year long daily Literature project. This box, originally a cigar box, was carved by my father when he was a youngster sometime between 1917—1925. He did it with a penknife patiently carving each little triangle to make this beautiful pattern. On the top of the box you can just see a swastika not at that time a Nazi symbol. The word swastika comes from the Sanskrit svastika, which means “good fortune” or “well-being." The motif appears to have first been used in Eurasia, as early as 7000 years ago, perhaps representing the movement of the sun through the sky. To this day, it is a sacred symbol in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Odinism. It is a common sight on temples or houses in India or Indonesia. Swastikas also have an ancient history in Europe, appearing on artifacts from pre-Christian European cultures. It was, however, appropriated by Hitler’s Nazis and remains today (along with the raised arm palm down Nazi salute) as a far-right emblem.



The poem is by Pastor Martin Niemoller and has words that we flawed human beings need very much to take to heart.



First They Came

Pastor Martin Niemoller



First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me.