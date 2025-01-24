Literature Project #137 Max Bygraves 'You Need Hands'

137 days into my year long daily Literature project. The great Max Bygraves (1922 – 1931) was a comedian, singer, actor and variety performer. He had his own television show which was a popular staple of 1950's/60's entertainment. Max recorded many songs which even today come easily to mind including "Deck of Cards", "Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be", "Jingle Bell Rock", "Ballad of Davy Crockett", "Tulips from Amsterdam", the incomparable "Gilly Gilly Ossenfeffer Katzenellen Bogen By The Sea", who can forget "The Pink Toothbrush Song"? And today's quote "You Need Hands".
They don't make them like it anymore!
Here is a link to "You Need Hands" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBslXprykHA
You Need Hands
(Hands, hands, hands, hands)
You need hands to hold someone you care for
You need hands to show that you're sincere
When you feel nobody wants to know you
You need hands to brush away the tears
When you hold a brand new baby
You need tender hands to guide them on their way
You need hands to thank the Lord for living
And for giving us this day
Let's dance for the ladies and gentlemen....
(Instrumental Break)
You need hands to show the world you're happy
And you need hands when you have to stop the bus
But the hands we love so dear are the hands we love to hear
Are the hands that you give to us
Everybody, are the hands that you give
Everybody, that's nice, thank you,
Thank you ladies and gentlemen, thank you