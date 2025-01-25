Sign up
Previous
Photo 848
Literature Project #138 Groucho Marx 'On Reading'
138 days into my year long daily Literature project.
Groucho Marx had the gift of being able to express profound thoughts in a humorous way.
“I find television very educating. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book.”
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
reading
,
portrait
,
groucho marx
,
literature project
