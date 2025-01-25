Previous
Literature Project #138 Groucho Marx 'On Reading'
Literature Project #138 Groucho Marx 'On Reading'

138 days into my year long daily Literature project.

Groucho Marx had the gift of being able to express profound thoughts in a humorous way.

“I find television very educating. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book.”

25th January 2025

Andrew-Bede Allsop

