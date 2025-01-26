Previous
Literature Project #139 Michael Dolan by allsop
Literature Project #139 Michael Dolan

139 days into my year long daily Literature project. There was an accident with the side-effect that traffic clogged up the road as folk drove gown here to avoid the road closure where the accident happen. I stood and watch for a while and it surprised me just how many folk raced past the standing traffic in the hope of pushing in further up the line, horns blared angrily and it was easy to imagine the stress building up.

"The peace you seek is there, it's there between all the traffic in your mind, stop and rest for peace will find you if you let it."
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Suzanne ace
How very apt!
January 26th, 2025  
