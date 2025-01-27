Literature Project #140 Elie Wiesel 'Night'

140 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the 80th. anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Death Camp. Although this photograph is of the book 'Jew' by John Offenbach, and Jews were in the majority of those murdered in the death camps, we must remember all those who were not Jews, there were also Slavs, Roma (Gypsies) gay people, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the sick, mentally disturbed, People with Learning Difficulties and others who were singled out for obliteration.



It is easy to say that this must not happen again but I am afraid the signs are that it is only a matter of time, ethnic cleansing, intolerance of certain groups (e.g. homosexuals) mass deportations, territorial invasions real and postulated, the list could go on.



I say "No, it must not be allowed to happen, it has got to stop".



Elie Wiesel in 'Night' wrote:



“I told him that I did not believe that they could burn people in our age, that humanity would never tolerate it…”