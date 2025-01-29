Literature Project #142 Rudyard Kipling 'Kim'

142 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today January 29th. 2025 is the Luna New Year and this year is the Year of the Snake. Snakes are prolific in literature from he Holy Bible we of course have the serpent in the Garden of Eden (although strictly speaking it is not said that the serpent is exactly a snake, it could walk after all) but in many religions snakes make an appearance and even worshipped. In modern times J. K. Rowling, Arthur Conan Doyle, D. H. Lawrence and many others have included snakes in the writings. My quotation is, however, from Rudyard Kipling's 'Kim'.



I have posted the photo before of this guy with his snake but it is the only one I have and there are no snakes around where I live!



Happy New Year to all those for whom it is important.



'Look! Look!' Kim sprang to his side and dragged him back. A yellow-and-brown streak glided from the purple rustling stems to the bank, stretched its neck to the water, drank, and lay still—a big cobra with fixed, lidless eyes. 'I have no stick—I have no stick,' said Kim. 'I will get me one and break his back.' 'Why? He is upon the Wheel as we are—a life ascending or descending—very far from deliverance. Great evil must the soul have done that is cast into this shape.' 'I hate all snakes,' said Kim. No native training can quench the white man's horror of the Serpent. 'Let him live out his life.' The coiled thing hissed and half opened its hood. 'May thy release come soon, brother!' the lama continued placidly. 'Hast thou knowledge, by chance, of my River?' 'Never have I seen such a man as thou art,' Kim whispered, overwhelmed. 'Do the very snakes understand thy talk?' 'Who knows?' He passed within a foot of the cobra's poised head. It flattened itself among the dusty coils. 'Come, thou!' he called over his shoulder. 'Not I,' said Kim'. 'I go round.' 'Come. He does no hurt.' Kim hesitated for a moment. The lama backed his order by some droned Chinese quotation which Kim took for a charm. He obeyed and bounded across the rivulet, and the snake, indeed, made no sign. 'Never have I seen such a man.' Kim wiped the sweat from his forehead.