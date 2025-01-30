Literature Project #143 H. H. Munro (Saki) 'Tobermory'

143 days into my year long daily Literature project. I don't have a cat, but Alfie the Greyhound does! He doesn't do much but just lays there waiting until Alfie wants to play with him...he is however, I am quite sure, listening to everything that goes on and can hear what everyone is saying.



Saki's story 'Tobermory' tells of such a cat who at a country-house weekend a guest claims to be able to bestow the gift of speech on animals. He is challenged to try out his gift on the resident cat, Tobermory – with uncomfortable results as this quotation illustrates:



"In the midst of the clamour Tobermory entered the room and made his way with velvet tread and studied unconcern across to the group seated round the tea-table. A sudden hush of awkwardness and constraint fell on the company. Somehow there seemed an element of embarrassment in addressing on equal terms a domestic cat of acknowledged mental ability. “Will you have some milk, Tobermory?” asked Lady Blemley in a rather strained voice. “I don’t mind if I do,” was the response, couched in a tone of even indifference. A shiver of suppressed excitement went through the listeners, and Lady Blemley might be excused for pouring out the saucerful of milk rather unsteadily. “I’m afraid I’ve spilt a good deal of it,” she said apologetically. “After all, it’s not my Axminster,” was Tobermory’s rejoinder. Another silence fell on the group, and then Miss Resker, in her best district-visitor manner, asked if the human language had been difficult to learn. Tobermory looked squarely at her for a moment and then fixed his gaze serenely on the middle distance. It was obvious that boring questions lay outside his scheme of life. “What do you think of human intelligence?” asked Mavis Pellington lamely. “Of whose intelligence in particular?” asked Tobermory coldly. “Oh, well, mine, for instance,” said Mavis, with a feeble laugh. “You put me in an embarrassing position,” said Tobermory, whose tone and attitude certainly did not suggest a shred of embarrassment. “When your inclusion in this house-party was suggested Sir Wilfrid protested that you were the most brainless woman of his acquaintance, and that there was a wide distinction between hospitality and the care of the feeble-minded. Lady Blemley replied that your lack of brain-power was the precise quality which had earned you your invitation, as you were the only person she could think of who might be idiotic enough to buy their old car. You know, the one they call ‘The Envy of Sisyphus,’ because it goes quite nicely up-hill if you push it.” Lady Blemley’s protestations would have had greater effect if she had not casually suggested to Mavis only that morning that the car in question would be just the thing for her down at her Devonshire home."