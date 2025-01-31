Previous
Literature Project #144 Fyodor Dostoyevsky 'The Idiot' by allsop
144 days into my year long daily Literature project. In this quotation Fyodor Dostoyevsky maintains he does not have the words to express how he feels, methinks he protests too much!

“Do you know I don't know how one can walk by a tree and not be happy at the sight of it? How can one talk to a man and not be happy in loving him! Oh, it's only that I'm not able to express it...And what beautiful things there are at every step, that even the most hopeless man must feel to be beautiful! Look at a child! Look at God's sunrise! Look at the grass, how it grows! Look at the eyes that gaze at you and love you!”
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Casablanca ace
Love this. Great sky and The Idiot is marvellous. A friend of mine was a mime artist and did a full solo theatrical performance of The Idiot. Mesmerising and wonderful. I have never forgotten it.
January 31st, 2025  
