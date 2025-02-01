Previous
Literature Project #145 by allsop
Photo 855

Literature Project #145

145 days into my year long daily Literature project. 'As Time Goes By' was first written by Herman Hupfield in 1932 but it was made famous in the film Casablanca.

This day and age we're living in
Gives cause for apprehension
With speed and new invention
And things like third dimension

Yet we get a trifle weary
With Mr. Einstein's theory
So we must get down to earth at times
Relax relieve the tension
And no matter what the progress
Or what may yet be proved
The simple facts of life are such
They cannot be removed

You must remember this
A kiss is still a kiss,
A sigh is just a sigh
The fundamental things apply
As time goes by

And when two lovers woo
They still say, "I love you"
On that you can rely
No matter what the future brings
As time goes by

Moonlight and love songs
Never out of date
Hearts full of passion
Jealousy and hate
Woman needs man
And man must have his mate
That no one can deny

Well, it's still the same old story
A fight for love and glory
A case of do or die
The world will always welcome lovers
As time goes by

Times don't change, right?
Sing it to me, Latifah

Oh, I'm singing it to you right now
'Cause we're talking about
Moonlight and love songs
Never out of date

Hearts full of passion
Jealousy and hate
Woman needs man
And man must have his mate
That no one can deny

Well, it's still the same old story
A fight for love and glory
A case of do or die
The world will always welcome lovers
As time goes by
As time goes by

Time goes by
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact