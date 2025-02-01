Literature Project #145

145 days into my year long daily Literature project. 'As Time Goes By' was first written by Herman Hupfield in 1932 but it was made famous in the film Casablanca.



This day and age we're living in

Gives cause for apprehension

With speed and new invention

And things like third dimension



Yet we get a trifle weary

With Mr. Einstein's theory

So we must get down to earth at times

Relax relieve the tension

And no matter what the progress

Or what may yet be proved

The simple facts of life are such

They cannot be removed



You must remember this

A kiss is still a kiss,

A sigh is just a sigh

The fundamental things apply

As time goes by



And when two lovers woo

They still say, "I love you"

On that you can rely

No matter what the future brings

As time goes by



Moonlight and love songs

Never out of date

Hearts full of passion

Jealousy and hate

Woman needs man

And man must have his mate

That no one can deny



Well, it's still the same old story

A fight for love and glory

A case of do or die

The world will always welcome lovers

As time goes by



Times don't change, right?

Sing it to me, Latifah



Oh, I'm singing it to you right now

'Cause we're talking about

Moonlight and love songs

Never out of date



Hearts full of passion

Jealousy and hate

Woman needs man

And man must have his mate

That no one can deny



Well, it's still the same old story

A fight for love and glory

A case of do or die

The world will always welcome lovers

As time goes by

As time goes by



Time goes by