Literature Project #146 Justin Lovill ‘Old Parish Life a guide for the curious’

146 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today, February 2nd., is the Feast of the Purification of the Virgin Mary and of the Presentation of Christ in the Temple, also known as Candlemass.



In Medieval times this was taken far more seriously than it is today but a lot of the ordinary parish activities and customs gradually died out after the Reformation but there is more emphasis placed on Christ’s presentation rather than Mary’s purification.



Pre-reformation every parishioner took to church a candle which was blessed, it was believed that it this gave it demonifugal power. My quotation is from the Sarum Missal as quoted in ‘Old Parish Life a guide for the curious’ edited by Justin Lovill:



“Bless, O lord Jesus Christ, this creature of wax … and pour thy heavenly blessing upon it by virtue of the holy cross, that you has granted it for the use of men to dispel darkness, so … in whatsoever places it shall be lighted or set up the devil may depart, and tremble, and flew away pale, with all his ministering spirits …”