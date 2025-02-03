Literature Project #147 (An Allegory)) Emily Dickinson 'Crumbling is not an instant's Act'

147 days into my year long daily Literature project.



Crumbling is not an instant's Act by Emily Dickinson



Crumbling is not an instant's Act

A fundamental pause

Dilapidation's processes

Are organized Decays —



'Tis first a Cobweb on the Soul

A Cuticle of Dust

A Borer in the Axis

An Elemental Rust —



Ruin is formal — Devil's work

Consecutive and slow —

Fail in an instant, no man did

Slipping — is Crashe's law —

