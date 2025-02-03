Sign up
Photo 857
Literature Project #147 (An Allegory)) Emily Dickinson 'Crumbling is not an instant's Act'
147 days into my year long daily Literature project.
Crumbling is not an instant's Act by Emily Dickinson
Crumbling is not an instant's Act
A fundamental pause
Dilapidation's processes
Are organized Decays —
'Tis first a Cobweb on the Soul
A Cuticle of Dust
A Borer in the Axis
An Elemental Rust —
Ruin is formal — Devil's work
Consecutive and slow —
Fail in an instant, no man did
Slipping — is Crashe's law —
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2742
photos
62
followers
86
following
Tags
decay
,
wall
,
emily dickinson
,
boundary
,
foundations
,
literature project
