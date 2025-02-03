Previous
Literature Project #147 (An Allegory)) Emily Dickinson 'Crumbling is not an instant's Act' by allsop
Literature Project #147 (An Allegory)) Emily Dickinson 'Crumbling is not an instant's Act'

147 days into my year long daily Literature project.

Crumbling is not an instant's Act by Emily Dickinson

Crumbling is not an instant's Act
A fundamental pause
Dilapidation's processes
Are organized Decays —

'Tis first a Cobweb on the Soul
A Cuticle of Dust
A Borer in the Axis
An Elemental Rust —

Ruin is formal — Devil's work
Consecutive and slow —
Fail in an instant, no man did
Slipping — is Crashe's law —
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
