Literature Project #148 T. S. Eliot ‘La Figlia Che Piange’

148 days into my year long daily Literature project.



For my Get Pushed challenge Suzanne asked me to “respond to the poem by TS Eliot 'La Figlia Che Piange’”, I had not read this before so I needed to do some research, and what I found was the more I read it the more I grew to understand and love it. It is not the easiest of poems but nevertheless a great one.



'La Figlia Che Piange,' the poem with an Italian title, meaning “The girl who weeps," deals with the human condition following the end of a romantic relationship. The title and the first line “O quam te memorem virgo” translated as By what name should I know or remember you, maiden?” are integral to the poem as a whole which for me speaks of a lost love hence the title “The girl who weeps”, the third stanza is especially poignant.



My photograph is of two other photos, a beautiful lady who happens to be my Mother-in-Law, and a sailor. We do not know the name of the sailor or who he is but it was not her husband, we found his photo in her purse after she passed away. Our strong feeling, however, is that he was a lover who Doris knew prior to marrying her husband and who may have died in WWII, we shall never know.





La Figlia Che Piange



O quam te memorem virgo

Stand on the highest pavement of the stair—

Lean on a garden urn—

Weave, weave the sunlight in your hair—

Clasp your flowers to you with a pained surprise—

Fling them to the ground and turn

With a fugitive resentment in your eyes:

But weave, weave the sunlight in your hair.



So I would have had him leave,

So I would have had her stand and grieve,

So he would have left

As the soul leaves the body torn and bruised,

As the mind deserts the body it has used.

I should find

Some way incomparably light and deft,

Some way we both should understand,

Simple and faithless as a smile and shake of the hand.



She turned away, but with the autumn weather

Compelled my imagination many days,

Many days and many hours:

Her hair over her arms and her arms full of flowers.

And I wonder how they should have been together!

I should have lost a gesture and a pose.

Sometimes these cogitations still amaze

The troubled midnight and the noon's repose.