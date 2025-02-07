Previous
Literature Project #151 Harper Lee 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by allsop
Literature Project #151 Harper Lee 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

151 days into my year long daily Literature project. Every parents & Grandparents wish for their children and grandchildren.

"There's a lot of ugly things in this world, son. I wish I could keep 'em all away from you. That's never possible.''
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
