Literature Project #152 Haruki Murakami 'Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage'

152 days into my year long daily Literature project. That first mug of coffee in the morning, a quintessential pleasure. Haruki Murakami's words in 'Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage' are very true.



“The fresh smell of coffee soon wafted through the apartment, the smell that separates night from day.”