Literature Project #153 Thomas Hardy 'The Walk'

153 days into my year long daily Literature project. I turn to the beautiful lyrical poetry of Thomas Hardy.



In 1874 Thomas Hardy married Emma Gifford, the same year as 'Far From the Madding Crowd' was published, however the couple, who remained childless, became increasingly estranged and unhappy with each other. Hardy gradually excluded Emma from his professional life, and as his reputation as a novelist became more secure he sought solace elsewhere. Again as might be predicted from his fiction, Emma’s sudden and unexpected death in 1912 at the age of 72 precipitated an intense outpouring of lyrical poetry – Hardy loving the woman dead and buried as he had never loved her in life.



Hardy died on 11 January 1928. His heart is buried with Emma in Stinsford, Dorset, his ashes in Westminster Abbey.



Set against this background ‘The Walk’ has a deep and sad poignancy that is truly moving.



The Walk by Thomas Hardy



You did not walk with me

Of late to the hill-top tree

As in earlier days,

By the gated ways:

You were weak and lame,

So you never came,

And I went alone, and I did not mind,

Not thinking of you as left behind.





I walked up there to-day

Just in the former way:

Surveyed around

The familiar ground

By myself again:

What difference, then?

Only that underlying sense

Of the look of a room on returning thence.