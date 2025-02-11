Literature Project #155 J. K. Rowling 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'

155 days into my year long daily Literature project. Nada challenged me to "capture / illustrate something from the fantasy genre", fantasy books are not really my thing but I did enjoy Harry Potter and the Artemis Fowle books. As my set of the latter have gone to one of the Grandsons I have chosen my quotation from " Harry Potter and there Goblet of Fire".



The most appealing character in the books for me is the half-giant Rubeus Hagrid, he is a perceptively drawn character which Rowling has imbued with sensitivity, kindness and gentleness but who also knows his own flaws and, what is more unusual in literature and real life, he acknowledges them having come to terms with them.



The self-portrait sees me reading beside a window with Buddhist beads and Christian Zucchetto...I am what I am.



Rubeus Hagrid in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire":



"I am what I am, an' I'm not ashamed. 'Never be ashamed,' my ol' dad used ter say, 'there's some who'll hold it against you, but they're not worth botherin' with.'"

