Literature Project #156 The Holy Bible 'Song of Songs'

156 days into my year long daily Literature project. A number of sources maintain the nuts in the garden, described in Song of Solomon 6:11 are undoubtedly walnuts. The trees grow thirty-five foot or so high in Palestine. The foliage is slightly fragrant, and the tree gives good shade. The nuts, of course, are very delicious!



The Song of Songs 6:10—13



"Friends



10 Who is this that appears like the dawn,

fair as the moon, bright as the sun,

majestic as the stars in procession?



He



11 I went down to the grove of nut trees

to look at the new growth in the valley,

to see if the vines had budded

or the pomegranates were in bloom.

12 Before I realized it,

my desire set me among the royal chariots of my people.



Friends



13 Come back, come back, O Shulammite;

come back, come back, that we may gaze on you!"

