Previous
Literature Project #156 The Holy Bible 'Song of Songs' by allsop
Photo 866

Literature Project #156 The Holy Bible 'Song of Songs'

156 days into my year long daily Literature project. A number of sources maintain the nuts in the garden, described in Song of Solomon 6:11 are undoubtedly walnuts. The trees grow thirty-five foot or so high in Palestine. The foliage is slightly fragrant, and the tree gives good shade. The nuts, of course, are very delicious!

The Song of Songs 6:10—13

"Friends

10 Who is this that appears like the dawn,
fair as the moon, bright as the sun,
majestic as the stars in procession?

He

11 I went down to the grove of nut trees
to look at the new growth in the valley,
to see if the vines had budded
or the pomegranates were in bloom.
12 Before I realized it,
my desire set me among the royal chariots of my people.

Friends

13 Come back, come back, O Shulammite;
come back, come back, that we may gaze on you!"
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact