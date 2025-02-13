Literature Project #157 Charles Dickens 'Great Expectations'

157 days into my year long daily Literature project. Cake, I love cake especially Dundee Fruit Cake, if it is homemade it is even better. The trouble is it never lasts long enough and I am certain there are goblins in the house who eat it when am asleep!



In 'Great Expectations' has Miss Havisham not eating her bride-cake and leaving it to moulder...what a waste!



"This," said she, pointing to the long table with her stick, "is where I will be laid when I am dead. They shall come and look at me here."



With some vague misgiving that she might get upon the table then and there and die at once, the complete realization of the ghastly waxwork at the Fair, I shrank under her touch.



"What do you think that is?" she asked me, again pointing with her stick; "that, where those cobwebs are?"



"I can't guess what it is, ma'am."



"It's a great cake. A bride-cake. Mine!"



She looked all round the room in a glaring manner, and then said, leaning on me while her hand twitched my shoulder, "Come, come, come! Walk me, walk me!"