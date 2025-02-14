photo 867 Literature Project #158 Geoffrey Chaucer 'The Parlement of Foules'

158 days into my year long daily Literature project. The photography is of my Valentine Beryl and I on our wedding day 19th. April 1969.



It is widely held that we have Geoffrey Chaucer in his ‘Parlement of Foules’ (The Parliament of Fowls) to thank (or blame depending on your point of view) for the celebration of Valentine’s Day. Lines 309—315 read:



For this was on Seynt Valentynes day,

310 Whan every foul cometh ther to chese his make,

Of every kinde, that men thynke may;

And that so huge a noyse gan they make,

That erthe and see, and tree, and every lake

So ful was, that unnethe was ther space

315 For me to stonde, so ful was al the place.



(For this was on Saint Valentine’s day,

When every fowl comes there his mate to take,

Of every species that men know, I say,

And then so huge a crowd did they make,

That earth and sea, and tree, and every lake

Was so full, that there was scarcely space

For me to stand, so full was all the place.)



