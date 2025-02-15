Literature Project #159 J. K. Rowling 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'

159 days into my year long daily Literature project. There are many wonderful quotations in the Harry Potter books and some of the most memorable and profound are uttered by the Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, the more you think about them the more they seem to reveal. Today's quotation is from 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'



"One can never have enough socks," said Dumbledore. "Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn't get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books."