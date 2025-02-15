Previous
Literature Project #159 J. K. Rowling 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone' by allsop
Photo 869

Literature Project #159 J. K. Rowling 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'

159 days into my year long daily Literature project. There are many wonderful quotations in the Harry Potter books and some of the most memorable and profound are uttered by the Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, the more you think about them the more they seem to reveal. Today's quotation is from 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'

"One can never have enough socks," said Dumbledore. "Another Christmas has come and gone and I didn't get a single pair. People will insist on giving me books."
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. My stepson enjoys being able to restock his socks at Christmas and a little disappointed if he doesn’t get any.
February 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact