Literature Project #160 William Shakespeare 'Sonnet 116'

160 days into my year long daily Literature project. Two days ago I posted a photo of my wedding day in April 1969 which set me on finding other wedding photos in my archive and I came across the on on the left which is of My Mum and Dad's wedding 6th. December 1931. When you look closely there is not a lot of difference between the two even though there is 38 years between them! The obvious difference my parents photo was taken in a photographers studio whereas mine was outside the church where we married (SS. Philip & James, Whitton, Middlesex). I couldn't help smiling when I realised that Dad and me both have a Beatles haircut!



Today's quotation is Shakespeare's Sonnet 116: Let me not to the marriage of true minds



Let me not to the marriage of true minds

Admit impediments; love is not love

Which alters when it alteration finds,

Or bends with the remover to remove.

O no, it is an ever-fixèd mark

That looks on tempests and is never shaken;

It is the star to every wand'ring bark

Whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken.

Love's not time's fool, though rosy lips and cheeks

Within his bending sickle's compass come.

Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks,

But bears it out even to the edge of doom:

If this be error and upon me proved,

I never writ, nor no man ever loved.