Literature Project #161 Dylan Thomas 'The Sunset Poem' by allsop
Photo 871

Literature Project #161 Dylan Thomas 'The Sunset Poem'

161 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Sunset Poem from Dylan Thomas' 'Under Milk Wood' is really a simple prayer (which I think all prayer should be) uttered by the Reverend Jenkins which he recites to Llareggub Hill.

A number of choirs have recorded this poem set to Troyte's Chant by AHD Troyte, this one is by The London Welsh Male Voice Choir singing at at Canterbury Cathedral: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4iDiwuvj0A

"Every morning, when I wake,
Dear Lord, a little prayer I make,
O please to keep Thy lovely eye
On all poor creatures born to die.

And every evening at sun-down
I ask a blessing on the town,
For whether we last the night or no
I’m sure is always touch-and-go.

We are not wholly bad or good
Who live our lives under Milk Wood,
And Thou, I know, wilt be the first
To see our best side, not our worst.

O let us see another day!
Bless us this holy night, I pray,
And to the sun we all will bow
And say goodbye – but just for now!"

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Beautiful words and image
February 17th, 2025  
