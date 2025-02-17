Literature Project #161 Dylan Thomas 'The Sunset Poem'

161 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Sunset Poem from Dylan Thomas' 'Under Milk Wood' is really a simple prayer (which I think all prayer should be) uttered by the Reverend Jenkins which he recites to Llareggub Hill.
A number of choirs have recorded this poem set to Troyte's Chant by AHD Troyte, this one is by The London Welsh Male Voice Choir singing at at Canterbury Cathedral: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4iDiwuvj0A
"Every morning, when I wake,
Dear Lord, a little prayer I make,
O please to keep Thy lovely eye
On all poor creatures born to die.
And every evening at sun-down
I ask a blessing on the town,
For whether we last the night or no
I’m sure is always touch-and-go.
We are not wholly bad or good
Who live our lives under Milk Wood,
And Thou, I know, wilt be the first
To see our best side, not our worst.
O let us see another day!
Bless us this holy night, I pray,
And to the sun we all will bow
And say goodbye – but just for now!"