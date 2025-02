Literature Project #161 Dylan Thomas 'The Sunset Poem'

161 days into my year long daily Literature project. The Sunset Poem from Dylan Thomas' 'Under Milk Wood' is really a simple prayer (which I think all prayer should be) uttered by the Reverend Jenkins which he recites to Llareggub Hill.A number of choirs have recorded this poem set to Troyte's Chant by AHD Troyte, this one is by The London Welsh Male Voice Choir singing at at Canterbury Cathedral: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4iDiwuvj0A "Every morning, when I wake,Dear Lord, a little prayer I make,O please to keep Thy lovely eyeOn all poor creatures born to die.And every evening at sun-downI ask a blessing on the town,For whether we last the night or noI’m sure is always touch-and-go.We are not wholly bad or goodWho live our lives under Milk Wood,And Thou, I know, wilt be the firstTo see our best side, not our worst.O let us see another day!Bless us this holy night, I pray,And to the sun we all will bowAnd say goodbye – but just for now!"