Literature Project #162 Marcus Zusak 'The Book Thief'

162 days into my year long daily Literature project. I read an article in the Guardian Newspaper that was about the investigation into and possible banning of certain books in schools for the USA military which dealt with sexuality, this set alarm bells ringing. Book banning, and the next step of book burning, are unacceptable acts that more often than not pre-empted far greater atrocities.



On May 10, 1933, on the Opernplatz in Berlin, SA and Nazi youth groups burned some 25,000 books from the Institut für Sexualwissenschaft and the Humboldt University library. The books that were burned included works by Albert Einstein, Vicki Baum, Bertolt Brecht, Heinrich Heine, Helen Keller, Thomas Mann, Karl Marx, Erich Maria Remarque, Frank Wedekind, Ernest Hemingway and H. G. Wells. Student groups throughout Germany in 34 towns also carried out their own book burnings on that day and in the following weeks.



In my quotation today from Marcus Zusak's 'The Book Thief' in which the narrator is Death we read of such book-burnings.



"While Liesel walked the streets of Molching, picking up and delivering washing and ironing, Nazi Party members were accumulating fuel. A couple of times, Liesel was a witness to men and women knocking on doors, asking people if they had any material that they felt should be done away with or destroyed. Papa’s copy of the Molching Express announced that there would be a celebratory fire in the town square, which would be attended by all local Hitler Youth divisions. It would commemorate not only the Führer’s birthday, but the victory over his enemies, and over the restraints that had held Germany back since the end of the First World War. ‘Any materials,’ it requested, ‘from such times – newspapers, posters, books, flags – and any found propaganda of our enemies should be brought forward to the Nazi Party office on Munich Street.’ Even Schiller Street – the road of yellow stars – which was still awaiting its renovation, was ransacked one last time, to find something, anything, to burn in the name of the Führer’s glory. It would have come as no surprise if certain members of the Party had gone away and published a thousand or so books or posters of poisonous moral matter, simply to incinerate them. Everything was in place to make April 20 magnificent. It would be a day full of burning and cheering. And book thievery."