Previous
Literature Project #164 Robert Graves 'Double Red Daisies' by allsop
Photo 874

Literature Project #164 Robert Graves 'Double Red Daisies'

164 days into my year long daily Literature project. There is something about the Amaryllis that captivates, the incredible red which is set off by the yellow pollen — beautiful.

In the first line of Robert Graves' poem, "Double red daisies, they’re my flowers," Graves says that they are his favourite flowers, I wonder if it is the sheer redness of them that captivates him? Well for me if it is redness you want the Amaryllis takes some beating! I can't say it is my favourite flower, the rose takes that spot, but it is gorgeous.

Double Red Daisies by Robert Graves.

Double red daisies, they’re my flowers,
Which nobody else may grow.
In a big quarrelsome house like ours
They try it sometimes—but no,
I root them up because they’re my flowers,
Which nobody else may grow.
Claire has a tea-rose, but she didn’t plant it;
Ben has an iris, but I don’t want it.
Daisies, double red daisies for me,
The beautifulest flowers in the garden.
Double red daisy, that’s my mark:
I paint it in all my books!
It’s carved high up on the beech-tree bark,
How neat and lovely it looks!
So don’t forget that it’s my trade mark;
Don’t copy it in your books.
Claire has a tea-rose, but she didn’t plant it;
Ben has an iris, but I don’t want it.
Daisies, double red daisies for me,
The beautifulest flowers in the garden.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely poem! Such an expressive term too - "double red daisies." Makes them feel full and lush and rich. I too love roses and amaryllis. My current amaryllis is not red, but pink and white striped (apparently called Dancing Queen!) and has produced 6 flowers already with another bud pushing up. Amazing flowers.
February 20th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
@casablanca show off!!

What a beautiful poem Andrew! Read it all the way through too
February 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact