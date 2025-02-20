Literature Project #164 Robert Graves 'Double Red Daisies'

164 days into my year long daily Literature project. There is something about the Amaryllis that captivates, the incredible red which is set off by the yellow pollen — beautiful.



In the first line of Robert Graves' poem, "Double red daisies, they’re my flowers," Graves says that they are his favourite flowers, I wonder if it is the sheer redness of them that captivates him? Well for me if it is redness you want the Amaryllis takes some beating! I can't say it is my favourite flower, the rose takes that spot, but it is gorgeous.



Double Red Daisies by Robert Graves.



Double red daisies, they’re my flowers,

Which nobody else may grow.

In a big quarrelsome house like ours

They try it sometimes—but no,

I root them up because they’re my flowers,

Which nobody else may grow.

Claire has a tea-rose, but she didn’t plant it;

Ben has an iris, but I don’t want it.

Daisies, double red daisies for me,

The beautifulest flowers in the garden.

Double red daisy, that’s my mark:

I paint it in all my books!

It’s carved high up on the beech-tree bark,

How neat and lovely it looks!

So don’t forget that it’s my trade mark;

Don’t copy it in your books.

Claire has a tea-rose, but she didn’t plant it;

Ben has an iris, but I don’t want it.

Daisies, double red daisies for me,

The beautifulest flowers in the garden.

