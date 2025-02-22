Literature Project #166 Lord Byron ‘The Dream verse 1’

166 days into my year long daily Literature project. I wanted to try to make a photo of the state of dreaming but to make it non-specific, in other words it wasn’t to be of a dream but the dream state itself. I hoped to capture both the reality and the unreality of dreaming, the liminality, that moment when we are falling asleep into the dream world. This is the result but I think I may well return to the concept in the future.



The next challenge was to find a poem or piece of writing that captured what I was trying to do. I found what I was looking for In ‘The Dream’ by the enigmatic Byron .



From George (Lord) Byron ‘The Dream’



Our life is twofold; Sleep hath its own world,

A boundary between the things misnamed

Death and existence: Sleep hath its own world,

And a wide realm of wild reality,

And dreams in their development have breath,

And tears, and tortures, and the touch of joy;

They leave a weight upon our waking thoughts,

They take a weight from off waking toils,

They do divide our being; they become

A portion of ourselves as of our time,

And look like heralds of eternity;

They pass like spirits of the past—they speak

Like sibyls of the future; they have power—

The tyranny of pleasure and of pain;

They make us what we were not—what they will,

And shake us with the vision that's gone by,

The dread of vanished shadows—Are they so?

Is not the past all shadow?—What are they?

Creations of the mind?—The mind can make

Substances, and people planets of its own

With beings brighter than have been, and give

A breath to forms which can outlive all flesh.



I would recall a vision which I dreamed

Perchance in sleep—for in itself a thought,

A slumbering thought, is capable of years,

And curdles a long life into one hour.

