Literature Project #168 Samuel Beckett 'Waiting for Godot'

168 days into my year long daily Literature project. These three guys were all sat in the waiting room waiting their turn, as was I, and I wondered what they were thinking, how they were feeling? Each in their own little world of thought, one staring into space, one playing or reading on his phone, and the other just what was he thinking with his hand clutched to his head? Samuel Beckett gets it, most of the time when we are waiting for something we are simply bored until a diversion comes along and then we waist it and return to our boredom and the tedium of waiting.



Samuel Beckett, Waiting for Godot



“We wait. We are bored. (He throws up his hand.) No, don't protest, we are bored to death, there's no denying it. Good. A diversion comes along and what do we do? We let it go to waste. Come, let's get to work! (He advances towards the heap, stops in his stride.) In an instant all will vanish and we'll be alone more, in the midst of nothingness!”