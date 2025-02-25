Previous
Literature Project #169 Herman Hesse 'Trees are Sanctuaries' by allsop
Photo 879

Literature Project #169 Herman Hesse 'Trees are Sanctuaries'

169 days into my year long daily Literature project. My photo today is in response to Susan’s get pushed challenge to “capture new buds forming as close up as you can”. This apple tree bud is stunning when you look close enough.

My quotation is Herman Hesse talking about trees.

“Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth.”
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys I have never really looked at buds before, they really are beautiful. I will upload another one to my 365 album.
February 25th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Super macro, bursting with life. I love buds. Nice quote to match too.
February 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous. So much detail.
February 25th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys Pleased you like it Susan.
@casablanca Thanks to Susan I am going to look more closely at my tree buds in the future.
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact