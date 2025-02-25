Literature Project #169 Herman Hesse 'Trees are Sanctuaries'

169 days into my year long daily Literature project. My photo today is in response to Susan’s get pushed challenge to “capture new buds forming as close up as you can”. This apple tree bud is stunning when you look close enough.



My quotation is Herman Hesse talking about trees.



“Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth.”