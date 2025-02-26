Literature Project #170 Julian of Norwich 'Revelations of Divine Love'

170 days into my year long daily Literature project. Julian of Norwich (1342-c.1416) is known to us almost only through her book, The Revelations of Divine Love, which is widely acknowledged as one of the great classics of the spiritual life. She is thought to have been the first woman to write a book in English which has survived. My photo is, as you can, not a hazel nut, I haven't got one but what Julian writes is also applicable to a Walnut.



If you are that way inclined a visit to the Shrine of Julian in Norwich his worth a visit.





“And in this he showed me a little thing, the quantity of a hazel nut, lying in the palm of my hand, as it seemed. And it was as round as any ball. I looked upon it with the eye of my understanding, and thought, ‘What may this be?’ And it was answered generally thus, ‘It is all that is made.’ I marveled how it might last, for I thought it might suddenly have fallen to nothing for littleness. And I was answered in my understanding: It lasts and ever shall, for God loves it. And so have all things their beginning by the love of God.



In this little thing I saw three properties. The first is that God made it. The second that God loves it. And the third, that God keeps it.”