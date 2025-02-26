Previous
Literature Project #170 Julian of Norwich 'Revelations of Divine Love' by allsop
Photo 880

Literature Project #170 Julian of Norwich 'Revelations of Divine Love'

170 days into my year long daily Literature project. Julian of Norwich (1342-c.1416) is known to us almost only through her book, The Revelations of Divine Love, which is widely acknowledged as one of the great classics of the spiritual life. She is thought to have been the first woman to write a book in English which has survived. My photo is, as you can, not a hazel nut, I haven't got one but what Julian writes is also applicable to a Walnut.

If you are that way inclined a visit to the Shrine of Julian in Norwich his worth a visit.


“And in this he showed me a little thing, the quantity of a hazel nut, lying in the palm of my hand, as it seemed. And it was as round as any ball. I looked upon it with the eye of my understanding, and thought, ‘What may this be?’ And it was answered generally thus, ‘It is all that is made.’ I marveled how it might last, for I thought it might suddenly have fallen to nothing for littleness. And I was answered in my understanding: It lasts and ever shall, for God loves it. And so have all things their beginning by the love of God.

In this little thing I saw three properties. The first is that God made it. The second that God loves it. And the third, that God keeps it.”
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely quotation and yes, the walnut does fine! One of our son's godparents is passionate about Julian of Norwich and recently stayed in the place that adjoins her church there. Fascinating lady.
February 26th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Well! I didn't know Julian of Norwich is a she!!
February 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca The church that you speak of is the shrine of Julian. Many years ago whilst leading a group there I met Robert Llewellyn its then Warden who gave us a wonderful meditation on this quotation.
February 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So much to learn here on 365. Not only from your narrative but the comments also.
February 26th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys That for me is both one of the joys of 365 and one of the challenges. A joy to learn from so many excellent photographers and a challenge to make our photographs and comments a learning resource for others.
February 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact