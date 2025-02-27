Literature Project #171 A. A. Milne 'When We Were Very Young'

171 days into my year long daily Literature project. The incredible beauty of the daffodil so full of life and hope. Many of you will know th story in Greek mythology of Narcissus (which is the genus to which Daffodils belong) but if you don't here is a summary from the Royal Horticultural Society's website:

"The most famous account of daffodils in Greek mythology is the tragic story of Echo and Narcissus as told in Ovid’s Metamorphoses. The mountain nymph Echo prevents the goddess Hera from catching out her errant husband Zeus in one of his many affairs. As punishment, the chatty nymph is cursed to only be able to repeat what others have said, never able to speak her own words. Shunned by her friends, Echo wanders the forest where she meets and falls desperately in love with the beautiful youth Narcissus. Unable to converse with him, she is cruelly and shamefully rejected. He in turn is punished by the gods to also suffer the sorrow of unrequited love when he falls equally helplessly in love with his own reflection in a pool. Unable to either be with or be apart from the object of his desire, he wastes away by the pool edge, ultimately turning into the beautiful flower."



Interesting as this is I do love A.A. Milne's four lines about the daffodil in 'When We Were Very Young'



A.A. Milne 'When We Were Very Young'



“She turned to the sunlight

And shook her yellow head,

And whispered to her neighbor:

"Winter is dead.”

