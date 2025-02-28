Literature Project #172 Abdullah Ali (Translator) 'The Holy Qur'an '

172 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today is the first day of Ramadan so I extend my greetings to all of the Islamic Faith, Ramadan Mubarak.



Muslims are required to fast (Sawm) during Ramadan the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Sawm is the fourth of the Five Pillars of Islam.



During the 29/30 days of Ramadan all adult Muslims must give up the following things during the hours of daylight:



Food or drink of any sort

Smoking, including passive smoking

Sexual activity

Muslims who are physically or mentally unwell may be excused some of these, as may those who are under twelve years old, the very old, those who are pregnant, breast-feeding, menstruating, or travelling.



If an adult does not fast for the reasons above they should try to make up the fast at a later date, or make a donation to the poor instead.



Muslims do not only abstain from physical things during Ramadan. They are also expected to do their best to avoid evil thoughts and deeds as well.



My quotation is from The Holy Qur’an Section 23:



"Fasting



183 O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you may (learn) self-restraint,—184 (Fasting) for a fixed number of days; but if any of you is ill, or on a journey, the prescribed number (should be made up) from days later. For those who can do it (with hardship), is a ransom, the feeding of one that is indigent. But he that will give more, of his own free will,—it is better for him. And it is better for you that you fast, if you only knew. 185 Ramaḍān is the (month) in which was sent down the Qur’ān, as a guide to mankind, also clear (Signs) for guidance and judgement (between right and wrong). So every one of you who is present (at his home) during that month should spend it in fasting, but if any one is ill, or on a journey, the prescribed period (should be made up) by days later. Allah intends every facility for you; He does not want to put you to difficulties. (He wants you) to complete the prescribed period, and to glorify Him in that He has guided you; and perchance you shall be grateful."