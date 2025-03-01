Literature Project #173 Ryōkan 'The thief left it behind'

173 days into my year long daily Literature project. In this profound Zen poem, Ryōkan encapsulates the transience of life. The moon, a symbol of beauty and enlightenment, is likened to a thief passing through, illuminating the world for a brief moment before disappearing. In my photograph these feathers are the result of another "thief" as they are some of the remains of a bird that Mr. Fox must have taken in the night, there were no other remains. I do not know what the unfortunate bird was but we do have plenty of pigeons around here.



The poet reminds us to embrace the fleeting nature of life and find beauty in the impermanence that surrounds us.



Poem by Ryōkan



The thief left it behind—

the moon

at the window.



