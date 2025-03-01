Previous
Literature Project #173 Ryōkan 'The thief left it behind' by allsop
Photo 883

Literature Project #173 Ryōkan 'The thief left it behind'

173 days into my year long daily Literature project. In this profound Zen poem, Ryōkan encapsulates the transience of life. The moon, a symbol of beauty and enlightenment, is likened to a thief passing through, illuminating the world for a brief moment before disappearing. In my photograph these feathers are the result of another "thief" as they are some of the remains of a bird that Mr. Fox must have taken in the night, there were no other remains. I do not know what the unfortunate bird was but we do have plenty of pigeons around here.

The poet reminds us to embrace the fleeting nature of life and find beauty in the impermanence that surrounds us.

Poem by Ryōkan

The thief left it behind—
the moon
at the window.

1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
241% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR 🤓 ace
My kind of poem- short!
Not a poem though - doesn't scan or rhyme 😊
March 1st, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Point taken. Thanks.
March 1st, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
@allsop a beautiful low key image that shows circle of life
March 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact