Literature Project #174 Royal Horticultural Society 'Alder Bark'

174 days into my year long daily Literature project. In folklore the Alder Tree is a magical tree and according to the RHS is a secret doorway between different realms for the fairy folk, I like that idea.



I do like tree bark and the Alder has a really beautiful pattern to it.



Alder



When cut, the pale wood turns a deep orange, giving the impression of bleeding. As such, many people feared alder trees and the Irish thought it was unlucky to pass one on a journey. Alder wood is said to protect the heart and chest. When used in fairy magic, it is believed that alder is the secret doorway used by the fairy folk to pass from one realm to another. Alder wood makes a good wand for wind and weather magic. For the purpose of wind magic, sticks are only gathered from ‘wind-blown’ branches.

