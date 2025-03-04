Literature Project #176 Justin Lovill (Ed) 'Old Parish Life a Guide for the Curious'

176 days into my year long daily Literature project. Shrove Tuesday otherwise known as Pancake Day. We probably all know of the custom of cooking pancakes on Shrove Tuesday in preparation for Lent but how many of us know that in the 15—18 Century widespread English custom of cock throwing? William Schellinks (quoted in …) describes two versions of this so called “entertainment”:



“In London apprentice boys take a cocktail with a string tied to one foot to an open space, attach the string to a spike placed in the ground, and charge people a penny to throw a cudgel at the bird from a distance, anyone who managed to kill the bird receiving it as their prize. In the country proceedings are crueller still” ‘they bury a cock with only its head above ground, and blindfold a person and turn him two or three times round himself, and then he tries to hit the cock with a frail, and the one who hits it or comes closest to it gets the prize’” (William SchellinksThe Journal of William Schellinks Travels in England 1661—1663).



I much prefer the present day custom of making and eating pancakes!