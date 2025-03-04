Previous
Literature Project #176 Justin Lovill (Ed) 'Old Parish Life a Guide for the Curious' by allsop
Photo 886

Literature Project #176 Justin Lovill (Ed) 'Old Parish Life a Guide for the Curious'

176 days into my year long daily Literature project. Shrove Tuesday otherwise known as Pancake Day. We probably all know of the custom of cooking pancakes on Shrove Tuesday in preparation for Lent but how many of us know that in the 15—18 Century widespread English custom of cock throwing? William Schellinks (quoted in …) describes two versions of this so called “entertainment”:

“In London apprentice boys take a cocktail with a string tied to one foot to an open space, attach the string to a spike placed in the ground, and charge people a penny to throw a cudgel at the bird from a distance, anyone who managed to kill the bird receiving it as their prize. In the country proceedings are crueller still” ‘they bury a cock with only its head above ground, and blindfold a person and turn him two or three times round himself, and then he tries to hit the cock with a frail, and the one who hits it or comes closest to it gets the prize’” (William SchellinksThe Journal of William Schellinks Travels in England 1661—1663).

I much prefer the present day custom of making and eating pancakes!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh my word, that is so violent and cruel! But then people are capable of so much that is.

I shall stick with delicious pancakes for sure!!
March 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact