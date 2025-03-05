Literature Project #177 E.A. Bowles 'My Garden in Spring'

177 days into my year long daily Literature project. For my 'Get Pushed' challenge challenge Mona asked me to “focus on capturing the mood and atmosphere of the literature work you have in mind”. Capturing the "mood" of a book is a harder I think than simply illustrating a title or a quotation so this is a challenge indeed!



The book I chose is E.A. Bowles' My Garden in Spring, and the mood that it engendered in me was one of contentment and well-being which, I hope, my self-portrait conveys.



Edward Augustus Bowles "Gussie" to his friends was one of the 20th century's great gardeners. He was born at Myddelton House in Enfield on 14th May 1865, the youngest of three sons. A sickly child, he was educated at home by the local vicar from whom he drew inspiration for a career as a priest.



“One of the greatest virtues of gardening is this perpetual renewal of youth and spring, of promise of flower and fruit that can always be read in the open book of the garden, by those with an eye to see, and a mind to understand.”



Bowles' more specialised works included his handbooks on crocuses (1924) which contained his own illustrations.



