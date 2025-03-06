Literature Project #178 Roald Dahl 'Matilda'

178 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today, March 26th., is World Book Day, a day to promote reading especially in children so I thought I would share a quotation from Roald Dahl:
"So Matilda’s strong young mind continued to grow, nurtured by the voices of all those authors who had sent their books out into the world like ships on the sea. These books gave Matilda a hopeful and comforting message: You are not alone."
@wakelys It is this one is an old one we have had for many years, we also have a much newer version but somehow it is not quite the same experience using it.
Lovely quotation. I love the CS Lewis quote too: No book is really worth reading at the age of ten which is not equally - and often far more - worth reading at the age of fifty or beyond.
I use it to this day.