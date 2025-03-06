Previous
Literature Project #178 Roald Dahl 'Matilda' by allsop
Photo 888

Literature Project #178 Roald Dahl 'Matilda'

178 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today, March 26th., is World Book Day, a day to promote reading especially in children so I thought I would share a quotation from Roald Dahl:

"So Matilda’s strong young mind continued to grow, nurtured by the voices of all those authors who had sent their books out into the world like ships on the sea. These books gave Matilda a hopeful and comforting message: You are not alone."
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
I like that quote, books are so important, you don't get the same involvement when reading on a digital device, at least, I don't!
March 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Your dairy cookbook looks well used.
March 6th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@judithdeacon I agree entirely but my Kindle is very handy especially when lying down!
@wakelys It is this one is an old one we have had for many years, we also have a much newer version but somehow it is not quite the same experience using it.
March 6th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Ah, cookbooks always catch my attention! I love cooking.

Lovely quotation. I love the CS Lewis quote too: No book is really worth reading at the age of ten which is not equally - and often far more - worth reading at the age of fifty or beyond.
March 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@allsop my copy is dated 1977. A friend at the time was a milkman.
I use it to this day.
March 6th, 2025  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@wakelys We got ours from the milkman too, those were the days when milk came in glass bottles, had different coloured foil lids for different milks which on winter the birds (especially Robins) pecked through to get the cream.
March 6th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
We have that Dairy Cookbook!! Our's has separated from the spine is food splattered and comes out every Shrove Tuesday!!
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact