Literature Project #179 Diocletian 'Cabages'

179 days into my year long daily Literature project. Continuing the food theme I turn to the humble, but delicious, cabbage. Many folk have spoken or written memorable things about the cabbage but as far as I know only one ruler has resigned to go and grow them! Diocletian did just that but I suspect that that was not his only reason!



Diocletian, born around 244 AD in Dalmatia (modern-day Croatia), rose from humble origins to become one of Rome’s most significant emperors. He ascended to power in 284 AD, at a time when the Roman Empire was struggling with internal strife and external threats. Diocletian died on 3 December 311



“If only you knew the peace and tranquility I gain from tending and growing my cabbages.”