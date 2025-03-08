Literature Project #180 Mary Wollstonecraft 'A Vindication of the Rights of Woman The Rights and Involved Duties of Mankind Considered.'

180 days into my year long daily Literature project. Today March 8th. is International Women's Day. In the UK the Suffragette movement's colours were purple, green and white. As the suffragette movement grew, it became important for the women of the movement to be recognizable, leading to the importance of the suffragette colours. Purple, green, and white were first used as colours representing the suffragettes at Women’s Sunday in June of 1908. The intention was to bring visual unity to the demonstration and meeting, which took place in London Hyde Park. The colour scheme was supposed to represent dignity, purity, and hope.



My quotation is from the opening lines of Mary Wollstonecraft's 'A Vindication of the Rights of Woman The Rights and Involved Duties of Mankind Considered.'



"IN THE PRESENT state of society it appears necessary to go back to first principles in search of the most simple truths, and to dispute with some prevailing prejudice every inch of ground. To clear my way, I must be allowed to ask some plain questions, and the answers will probably appear as unequivocal as the axioms on which reasoning is built; though, when entangled with various motives of action, they are formally contradicted, either by the words or conduct of men.



In what does man’s pre-eminence over the brute creation consist? The answer is as clear as that a half is less than the whole; in Reason.



What acquirement exalts one being above another? Virtue we spontaneously reply.



For what purpose were the passions implanted? That man by struggling with them might attain a degree of knowledge denied to the brutes; whispers Experience.



Consequently the perfection of our nature and capability of happiness, must be estimated by the degree of reason, virtue, and knowledge, that distinguish the individual, and direct the laws which bind society: and that from the exercise of reason, knowledge and virtue naturally flow, is equally undeniable, if mankind be viewed collectively.



The rights and duties of man thus simplified, it seems almost impertinent to attempt to illustrate truths that appear so incontrovertible; yet such deeply rooted prejudices have clouded reason, and such spurious qualities have assumed the name of virtues, that it is necessary to pursue the course of reason as it has been perplexed and involved in error, by various adventitious circumstances, comparing the simple axiom with casual deviations.



Men, in general, seem to employ their reason to justify prejudices, which they have imbibed, they can scarcely trace how, rather than to root them out. The mind must be strong that resolutely forms its own principles; for a kind of intellectual cowardice prevails which makes many men shrink from the task, or only do it by halves. Yet the imperfect conclusions thus drawn, are frequently very plausible, because they are built on partial experience, on just, though narrow, views."

