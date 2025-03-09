Literature Project #181 Dora Sigerson Shorter 'A Fantasy'

181 days into my year long daily Literature project. The poet Dora Maria Sigerson Shorter (1866 – 1918) was an Irish poet and sculptor, who after her marriage in 1895 wrote under the name Dora Sigerson Shorter. Her poem 'A Fantasy' has a simplicity about it that is rather attractive I think.



My photograph is a small branch of the Evergreen Spindle Tree which I found growing in a neighbour's front garden. Also known as the Japanese Spindle Tree in the Netherlands many people call it spilboome since the Dutch make spindles out of its timber and also the plant is native to Japan. Its symbolism is foresight and mysticism.



Dora Sigerson Shorter 'A Fantasy'



I saw Winter 'neath a spindle tree,

She plucked berries bright to crown her head.

She was singing little robin's song

While wild beech-leaves round and round her spread.

I ran home into my little house,

Pulled to the shutters, barred up the door;

I knelt down to blow the fire to flame,

Great dark shadows danced upon the floor.

Long-legged shadows came from corners drear,

Leaped up white walls, fell, and climbed again.

I hear North Wind pushing at the gate,

I won't open, not for wind or rain.

Oh, run home, wee ones, lest the whirling leaves

Take ye far away, fairy folk to see.

Crowning her dark hair with berries red

I saw Winter 'neath a spindle tree.

Dora Sigerson Shorter